Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram Crosses ₹100 Crore, Creates History for Women-Led Telugu Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster family action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has scripted history by crossing the coveted ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first woman-led Telugu film to achieve the milestone.

The landmark achievement comes just a week after the film emerged as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time. With a reported recovery of over 300 percent on its production budget, Maa Inti Bangaaram has established itself as one of the biggest commercial successes in the history of women-led Indian cinema.

Apart from entering the prestigious ₹100 crore club, the film has broken several box office records during its remarkable run. It has registered the highest overseas collections for a female-led Telugu film, earning more than $2.5 million internationally. The film has also secured the sixth spot among India's highest-grossing solo female-led films.

Released on June 19, 2026, Maa Inti Bangaaram opened simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, where it was released as Engal Thangam. The film is the brainchild of filmmaker Raj K. Nidimoru, who conceptualized and developed the project in collaboration with director BV Nandini Reddy. It is jointly produced by Raj K. Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Reddy Duvuru under the banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

The film features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Anand in key roles alongside Samantha.

The film has enjoyed an exceptional theatrical run, receiving unanimous appreciation from audiences, particularly women across different age groups. Samantha's powerful performance, the well-rounded supporting cast, situational comedy and organically choreographed action sequences have been widely praised by both critics and moviegoers.

Expressing her happiness over the milestone, Samantha said, "This isn't just a number for us. Maa Inti Bangaaram proves that audiences across languages are ready to back a story led entirely by a woman."

Creator and producer Raj K. Nidimoru thanked audiences for their overwhelming response, saying, "Finally, I got to make a Telugu film and I'm truly overwhelmed by the love and support it has received. I'm so grateful that audiences have embraced it as their own."

Producer Himank Reddy Duvuru described the achievement as a landmark moment for the industry. "₹100 crore for a woman-led film is a milestone for the industry. Maa Inti Bangaaram will be remembered as a case study in both filmmaking and its commercial success," he said.

With strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its successful theatrical run across India and overseas, further strengthening its position as one of the biggest blockbuster successes of the year.