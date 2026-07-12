Hero Naveen Chandra Unveils the Title of “Ori Nayano”

A promising new Telugu film is all set to make its mark on the silver screen. The title of "Ori Nayano", along with the film's production office, was officially unveiled by actor Naveen Chandra at a grand ceremony held at the Veeranjaneya Productions office in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Produced by Sai Abhishek under the banner Veeranjaneya Productions, the film is written and directed by Gondi Maniteja. The film carries the intriguing tagline: "Every Life Will Have an Ori..Nayano! Moment."

The launch event was attended by Maa Oori Polimera director Anil Viswanath, actors Satyam Rajesh and Raja Ravindra, cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy, along with members of the film's cast and crew.

Speaking on the occasion, director Gondi Maniteja said, "Every great journey begins with faith. Today's pooja ceremony marks the first step in bringing a story that is very close to my heart to the audience. We are committed to delivering a film that not only entertains but also offers memorable characters and unforgettable moments."

Producer Sai Abhishek stated that the film is being mounted with high production values and a talented technical team. He added that Veeranjaneya Productions aims to encourage unique stories while delivering commercially engaging films that appeal to audiences across all sections.

The makers revealed that "Ori Nayano" blends entertainment, emotions, and contemporary storytelling into a refreshing cinematic experience. Featuring unexpected twists and relatable characters that reflect today's society, the film promises to offer an engaging and memorable experience for Telugu audiences.

The casting process is currently underway, and the makers will soon announce the lead cast and the remaining technical crew. The intriguing title "Ori Nayano" has already generated curiosity among movie lovers. The production team is preparing to unveil more exciting updates as filming progresses.

The film is slated for a December 2026 theatrical release.