Singer S Janaki, Nightingale of South India, Dies Following Cardiac Arrest

Legendary playback singer S. Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away on Saturday (July 11, 2026) at the age of 88. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysore after suffering a cardiac arrest, bringing to an end one of the most celebrated musical journeys in Indian cinema.

Born on April 23, 1938, in Repalle of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, Janaki carved an unparalleled legacy in Indian playback singing. During a career spanning over six decades, she recorded nearly 50,000 songs in several Indian languages, enchanting generations of music lovers with her distinctive voice, impeccable versatility, and emotional depth.

Her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief from political leaders, film personalities, musicians, and fans across the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed profound sorrow over her passing. In a heartfelt message on X, he described Janaki as a legendary singer whose unique voice captivated multiple generations. Calling her death an irreplaceable loss to Indian music, he extended his deepest condolences to her family, the film fraternity, music artists, and millions of admirers worldwide, while praying for her soul to rest in peace.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that S. Janaki's last rites will be conducted with full state honours in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music.

Superstar Rajinikanth also paid tribute, remembering Janaki as the voice that delighted generations with her "honey-sweet voice" and prayed for her eternal peace.

Actor Kamal Haasan mourned the loss by sharing an emotional message, saying that while her songs would continue to resonate forever, her absence leaves behind an irreplaceable void. He extended his heartfelt condolences to everyone grieving her loss.

Megastar Chiranjeevi recalled Janaki's immense contribution to his cinematic journey, saying her unmatched voice gave life to countless memorable songs featured in his films. Describing the news as deeply heartbreaking, he said her voice would remain immortal and concluded his tribute with "Om Shanti."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled her demise, calling it the end of a remarkable era in Indian cinema and music. He noted that although Janaki hailed from another state, her voice found a permanent place in the hearts of Malayalis. He praised her ability to express the deepest human emotions through music and said her extraordinary legacy would continue to inspire generations.

Widely respected as "Janaki Amma," the legendary singer remained a symbol of artistic excellence throughout her life. In 2013, she declined the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, stating that the recognition had come too late. She believed that her decades-long contribution to Indian music deserved the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

S. Janaki's passing marks the end of an iconic chapter in Indian music history. Though she is no longer among us, her timeless songs and unforgettable voice will continue to live on, inspiring music lovers for generations to come.