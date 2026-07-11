Bhagyashri Borse Gets Emotional at Lenin Success Meet

Actress Bhagyashri Borse turned emotional during the success meet of Akhil Akkineni's latest film Lenin. As the movie continues to receive a positive response from audiences, the team gathered in Hyderabad to celebrate its success. During the event, Bhagyashri became emotional while thanking the cast, crew, and fans for their love and support.

While addressing the audience, Bhagyashri described Hyderabad as her "Karmabhoomi" (land of work) and said she would always remain grateful to the Telugu film industry. She also expressed her desire to continue working in Telugu cinema and thanked everyone who believed in her journey. Her heartfelt speech brought tears to her eyes and touched everyone present at the event.

The actress also thanked Akhil Akkineni, producer Naga Vamsi, director Murali Kishor Abburu, and the entire Lenin team for giving her an opportunity to be part of the film. She said the love she has received from Telugu audiences means a lot to her and has given her the confidence to move forward in her career.

Bhagyashri's emotional moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising her sincerity and strong connection with Telugu audiences. Many viewers appreciated her humble words and wished her more success in the industry.

With Lenin enjoying a positive response at the box office, the emotional success meet has added another memorable moment to the film's journey, making Bhagyashri Borse one of the most talked-about actresses in Tollywood today.