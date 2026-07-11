Trikaala OTT Release: Shraddha Das & Co Shine

After receiving an encouraging response in theatres, the Telugu mythological dark thriller "Trikaala: A Script of God" is now making waves on leading OTT platforms. The film is currently streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Sun NXT, where it has emerged as one of the trending titles with impressive audience ratings. It has also garnered an outstanding 9.1 rating on IMDb, further strengthening its growing popularity among viewers.

Starring Shraddha Das, Mahendran, and Ajay in lead roles, Trikaala is directed by Mani Tellagooti. Rather than relying solely on conventional storytelling, the film explores profound themes such as the law of karma, the significance of cow protection, and the concept of reincarnation, presenting them through a visually compelling narrative.

Blending mythology, psychological horror, and dark fantasy with a contemporary backdrop, director Mani Tellagooti has crafted the film into a unique cinematic experience. His meticulous visual planning from the scripting stage is evident in every frame, showcasing his technical expertise and creative vision.

The film's immersive atmosphere is further elevated by Pawan Channa's striking dark visuals and Shajid Humayun's powerful background score, both of which have received widespread appreciation from audiences.

With its distinctive storytelling, technical brilliance, and strong OTT reception, "Trikaala: A Script of God" has now become one of the most talked-about Telugu films on digital platforms.

