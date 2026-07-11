Evil Dead Burn Delivers a Strong Box Office Performance

Hollywood horror film Evil Dead Burn has made a solid start at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The latest installment in the popular Evil Dead franchise has attracted horror fans to theatres and is on track to record the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's history.

According to early trade estimates, the film is expected to earn around $22 million to $27 million during its opening weekend in North America. The strong opening shows that the franchise still has a loyal fan base, even though reactions to the film have been divided.

Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, Evil Dead Burn is packed with intense violence, graphic horror scenes, and brutal action. While many fans have praised its terrifying visuals and gore, some critics feel the movie lacks the suspense, creativity, and emotional depth that made the earlier films in the series so memorable.

The film is also receiving a decent response in India, where horror movie lovers have shown interest in the latest chapter of the franchise. However, trade experts believe it may face tough competition in the coming days as several big releases are set to arrive in theatres.

Despite the mixed reviews, Evil Dead Burn has managed to generate strong opening-day buzz and impressive initial collections. Its weekend performance will now determine whether the film can maintain its momentum and become another successful entry in the long-running horror franchise.