Ramayana Trailer Release Officially Announced: The Wait Is Over!

The wait is finally coming to an end for fans of Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films. The makers have officially announced that the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on July 18, 2026, with a grand launch event scheduled at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is expected to be one of the biggest promotional launches for an Indian film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film has already generated massive buzz with its first glimpse and is regarded as one of the most ambitious and expensive projects in Indian cinema.

Following the New Delhi launch, the trailer will also receive a global showcase during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, highlighting the makers' plan to introduce the film to international audiences. This global rollout reflects the team's vision of making Ramayana a worldwide cinematic event.

The trailer is expected to offer fans their first detailed look at the film's stunning visuals, grand action sequences, and performances from the lead cast. Expectations are extremely high, with movie lovers eagerly waiting to see how the epic has been brought to life on the big screen.

Ramayana is scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, and the upcoming trailer is expected to further increase the excitement surrounding this epic adaptation.