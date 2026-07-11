Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 11: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Saturday, July 11, 2026, with only minor changes in a few cities. Investors and jewellery buyers continue to keep an eye on the bullion market as global economic developments influence precious metal prices. Gold continues to be one of the preferred investment options, while silver prices have also remained steady across most parts of the country.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices are ranging between ₹2.35 lakh and ₹2.45 lakh per kilogram, depending on the city.
Gold Prices Today - July 11, 2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,200
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,000
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Kerala
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Pune
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,300
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,300
Silver Prices Today - July 11, 2026:
- Hyderabad – ₹2,40,000/kg
- Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Delhi – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Pune – ₹2,35,000/kg
- Chennai – ₹2,40,000/kg
- Kerala – ₹2,40,000/kg