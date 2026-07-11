Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 11: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Saturday, July 11, 2026, with only minor changes in a few cities. Investors and jewellery buyers continue to keep an eye on the bullion market as global economic developments influence precious metal prices. Gold continues to be one of the preferred investment options, while silver prices have also remained steady across most parts of the country.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver prices are ranging between ₹2.35 lakh and ₹2.45 lakh per kilogram, depending on the city.

Gold Prices Today - July 11, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,45,200

22K Gold – ₹1,33,000

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Kerala

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Pune

24K Gold – ₹1,44,300

22K Gold – ₹1,32,300

Silver Prices Today - July 11, 2026: