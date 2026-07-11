Will Prabhas' Fauzi Become One of India's Costliest Films?

Prabhas is gearing up for another big-budget entertainer with Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The period war drama is currently under production and is already making headlines because of its massive budget, which is reportedly between ₹500 crore and ₹600 crore. If the reports are accurate, Fauzi will be among the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The film is set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India and features Prabhas in the role of a soldier. The makers are reportedly spending heavily on large-scale action sequences, detailed period sets, visual effects, and high production values to deliver a grand cinematic experience.

Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Imanvi as the female lead. The supporting cast includes veteran actors Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, and Chaitra J. Achar. The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, while Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music.

The latest shooting schedule is focused on filming high-octane action sequences, and the team is working to complete production on time. The film has already generated huge buzz among fans and trade circles, with its pre-release business and digital rights reportedly attracting significant attention.

With its star-studded cast, large-scale production, and reported ₹500–600 crore budget, Fauzi is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases in Prabhas' career. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the teaser, trailer, and official release date.