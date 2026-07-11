Lenin Box Office Collection Day 1: Akhil Opens with ₹9.73 Crore Worldwide

Akhil Akkineni's latest action drama Lenin has made a promising start at the box office. The film collected ₹5.90 crore net in India on its opening day, while its worldwide gross reached ₹9.73 crore, giving Akhil one of the strongest openings of his career.

Released on July 10, 2026, Lenin received a positive response from audiences, especially in the Telugu-speaking states. The film's opening-day collections were driven by strong occupancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with a good response from overseas markets.

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The action-packed entertainer has been praised for Akhil's performance, emotional moments, and engaging screenplay, helping the film generate positive word of mouth.

Trade experts believe the positive buzz could help the film perform even better over its first weekend. If the momentum continues, Lenin is expected to witness growth in collections over the next two days.

With a solid opening and encouraging audience feedback, Lenin has given Akhil Akkineni a confident start at the box office, and all eyes are now on its weekend performance.