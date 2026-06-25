June 26 Bank Holiday or not for Muharram?

Banks in many parts of India will remain closed on June 26 due to the observance of Muharram, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. However, bank branches will continue to operate normally in some states.

States where banks are expected to remain open include Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Odisha.

Meanwhile, bank branches will remain closed in several states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tripura.

Customers should also note that many bank branches may remain closed for three consecutive days in several regions. After the Muharram holiday on June 26, the fourth Saturday and Sunday will follow, resulting in an extended break for physical banking services.

Despite branch closures, digital banking services such as UPI transactions, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to function normally.

Muharram is one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar. The occasion is observed by Muslims across the world, with Ashura holding special religious importance. While Sunni Muslims observe the day through prayers and fasting, Shia Muslims commemorate the sacrifice of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala.

Customers planning branch visits are advised to check local holiday schedules and complete important banking work in advance.

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