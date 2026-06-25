TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026 Out: Direct link

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has announced the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations can now access their results online through the official websites.

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026, in a single shift across various examination centres in Telangana. The exams were held in offline mode for students who wanted to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular examinations.

According to reports, nearly one lakh students registered for the supplementary examinations this year. With the results now available, students can download their marks memo by visiting the official portals and entering their hall ticket number.

Steps to Check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Visit the official website.

Click on the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026 link.

Enter your hall ticket number.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future use.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the marks memo and keep a copy for admission and academic purposes.