Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Ranabali and India's Forgotten Famine

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has opened up about the historical backdrop of his upcoming film Ranabali, describing it as a tribute to the people who lost their lives during a devastating famine under British rule.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabali features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner and presented by T-Series, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16.

Vijay Deverakonda on the Film's Historical Setting

Speaking about the inspiration behind Ranabali, Vijay said the film draws attention to a tragic period in Indian history when people were suffering from severe hunger while large quantities of food grains were being transported out of the country under British rule.

He recalled how ordinary Indians were reportedly forced to carry food supplies despite facing starvation themselves. According to Vijay, the team wanted to bring this painful chapter of history to audiences through a compelling story.

The actor said Ranabali has also been conceived as a tribute to those who lost their lives during the famine and to ensure that their suffering is not forgotten.

Documentary Series Explores the Forgotten History

Alongside the film, a four-part documentary series titled Ranabali: Never Forget the Truth has also been created. The first episode, The Famine We Forgot, began streaming on Monday.

The documentary series aims to provide additional historical context to the events that inspired the film and shed light on the experiences of people who lived through the famine.

Rahul Sankrityan Discusses the Great Madras Famine

Director Rahul Sankrityan spoke about the historical research behind the project, referring to the Great Madras Famine of 1876–78.

He said the famine lasted for two years and claimed the lives of millions of Indians. Learning about the scale of the tragedy deeply affected him, and he wanted the film to explore the suffering and sacrifices of those who experienced that period.

Rashmika Mandanna Reflects on the Tragedy

Rashmika Mandanna also spoke about the emotional impact of learning about the famine. She said hearing about the suffering endured by people during that period was deeply upsetting.

The actress added that she tried to understand the hardships faced by the people and the sacrifices they made during one of the darkest periods of the country's history.

With its historical setting, Ranabali is now generating interest ahead of its October 16 release, while the accompanying documentary series is offering audiences further insight into the real events that influenced the story.