Sunny Deol Praises Ramayana, Urges Every Indian to Watch the Film

Sunny Deol, who portrays Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, has expressed his admiration for the film’s grand cinematic presentation. Although the actor makes only a brief appearance towards the end of Ramayana Part 1, he was clearly impressed by the big-screen experience. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sunny Deol shared his reaction after watching the film and enthusiastically encouraged audiences to experience the epic in theatres.

Sunny Deol urges every Indian to watch Ramayana

Sunny Deol was all praise for Ramayana after watching the film, sharing his excitement through a selfie video on Instagram. The actor encouraged audiences across the country to experience the epic on the big screen, comparing its cinematic quality with major Hollywood productions.

In the video, Sunny said he thoroughly enjoyed watching the film and strongly recommended it to Indian audiences. He described the project as being on par with Hollywood movies, adding that he believed it was even better. He ended his message with the devotional greeting, “Jai Shree Ram.”

The actor also appreciated the film's visual effects, created by Namit Malhotra's DNEG, which is also associated with the project as a co-producer. According to Sunny, the visual presentation successfully transports viewers to the historical world in which the epic unfolds.

He further praised the performances of the cast, stating that every actor had delivered good work. Emphasising his enthusiasm, Sunny said he was not merely requesting people to watch the film but insisting that they experience it in theatres.Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic.

Although his appearance in Ramayana Part 1 is brief, coming towards the end of the film, his enthusiastic endorsement has added Part 1 is brief, coming towards the end of the film, his enthusiastic endorsement has added to the conversation surrounding the project. His Instagram post, captioned "Jai Shree Ram," had drawn attention from fans eagerly anticipating the cinematic retelling of one of India's most celebrated epics.

With Sunny Deol's enthusiastic praise and the film's ambitious visual presentation, Ramayana continues to generate curiosity among moviegoers. His appeal has further highlighted the excitement surrounding the epic, as audiences look forward to witnessing the timeless story of Lord Rama on the big screen.