This Christmas, the box office is gearing up for a clash between two superstars, with Nagarjuna Akkineni’s King 100 and Shah Rukh Khan’s KING scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Ever since the common release date was announced, fans of the two actors have been engaging in online debates. The striking similarity in the film titles has further fuelled the excitement, turning the upcoming releases into a much-discussed box-office clash.

Adding another twist to the rivalry, the reported remuneration of the two actors has now become a talking point. According to reports circulating online, Shah Rukh Khan is charging approximately Rs. 150 crore for KING, while Nagarjuna Akkineni is reportedly receiving around Rs. 25 crore for King 100.

From similar film titles and a shared release date to their reported paychecks, the upcoming Christmas clash has given fans plenty to debate.

Shah Rukh Khan fans have also highlighted the reported financial scale of KING, which is said to have a massive budget of around Rs. 400-550 crore. According to industry reports, the film has reportedly generated over Rs. 600 crore through pre-release theatrical, digital and music rights.

Fans argue that the reported six-fold difference in the actors’ remuneration reflects SRK’s global popularity, box-office appeal and track record of delivering blockbusters worldwide, with some of his films reportedly reaching the Rs. 900–1,000 crore collection range.

On the other hand, several Telugu cinema fans have questioned the widely circulated Rs. 25 crore remuneration figure, describing it as an unverified social media claim. They have also highlighted that King 100 marks Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th film and is being produced under his family-owned banner, Annapurna Studios.

As Nagarjuna is associated with the project as both its lead actor and producer, fans believe his earnings could also include a share of the film’s profits, rather than being limited to a conventional upfront acting fee. However, the exact remuneration structure has not been officially confirmed.

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film KING

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan’s KING is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. So far, the makers have unveiled a title glimpse featuring SRK in a rugged avatar as an underworld mentor. They have also released the song ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, the film has also witnessed a change in its music team. Anirudh Ravichander was initially associated with the project but later exited, with the Sachin-Jigar duo taking over the music composition.

According to reports, the film’s trailer is expected to be released on December 14, 2026, ten days ahead of its theatrical release.

Nagarjuna’s King 100

Directed by Ra. Karthik, Nagarjuna’s King 100 unveiled its first glimpse on the actor’s 67th birthday, officially confirming the film’s title. The glimpse showcased Nagarjuna in a mass avatar, portraying his journey from rags to riches, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the background score.

Recently, the makers also released a character glimpse featuring Tabu, who will reportedly be seen playing a politician in the film. However, the makers have not announced a trailer release date yet.

Meanwhile, rumours had been circulating that King 100 might postpone its Christmas release. Putting an end to the speculation, the makers shared a countdown poster carrying the message, “The King Will Arrive in 30 Days”, reaffirming the film's scheduled theatrical arrival.

With this, the Christmas box office clash between two superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to take place on December 24, 2026. With KING going head-to head with King 100, audiences are in for a much-anticipated battle between the two kings this Christmas.

However, many moviegoers believe that star remuneration has little bearing on a film's success. They argue that strong word-of-mouth, audience response to the trailers and promotional content, and screen allocation will play a crucial role in determining which film gains the upper hand during the Christmas weekend.