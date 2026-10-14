Unlocking Mental Peace: Parenting Truths, Screen Traps & Daily Habits for Well-being
Demystifying Mental Health: Health encompasses physical, mental, and social well-being, requiring individuals to effectively recognize and cope with their emotions
Avoid the Parenting ABCs: Parents should steer clear of Advice, Blame, and Comparison, which damage a child's self-esteem, and instead foster open, judgment-free conversations
Decoding Screen Addiction: Excessive mobile phone use among teens is frequently a symptom of loneliness and a desperate search for online validation rather than just a discipline issue
Fulfilling Psychological Needs: Beyond financial security, children thrive when their core psychological needs—belonging, freedom, decision-making power, and fun—are actively met through shared family routines
The Social Media Mirage: Comparing one's raw, unedited reality against others' curated "best products/moments" on social media breeds deep personal insecurity
Three Daily Mantras for Mental Peace:
Gratitude: Cultivating moment-to-moment thankfulness for basic bodily functions, nature, and everyday resources
Movement: Integrating natural physical activity into daily routines (such as taking stairs or doing household chores) rather than relying solely on gyms
Connection: Building meaningful relationships with coworkers, friends, and family, because it is never too late to start a conversation [
In a compelling and eye-opening session with Sakshi Post, renowned psychologist Dr. Manjula Rao dives deep into the complexities of modern mental health, parenting pitfalls, and emotional well-being. Moving beyond superficial wellness tips, Dr. Rao explains how psychological health is just as foundational as physical fitness. She addresses the silent struggles of today's youth—from navigating social media comparison traps and teenage friction to understanding how excessive screen time is often just a symptom of deep-seated loneliness .
The discussion offers a refreshing roadmap for parents, couples, and seniors alike. Dr. Rao breaks down the toxic "ABCs of Parenting" (Advice, Blame, Compare) that inadvertently crush a child's confidence, urging caregivers instead to focus on fulfilling essential psychological needs like freedom, power, fun, and belonging . Furthermore, she addresses complex modern relationship challenges, marriage expectations, and the vital role of open communication. Concluding with three practical daily pillars—practicing moment-to-moment gratitude, moving the body naturally, and nurturing meaningful connections—Dr. Rao provides a powerful, actionable guide to reclaiming emotional balance and building a happier life.