Prenatal Scans Decoded: Fetal Health, Genetic Risks & Healthy Pregnancy
Impact of Lifestyle & Radiation: Harmful habits like smoking and drinking introduce dangerous toxins (such as carbon monoxide) into the body, while long-term exposure to everyday cellular phone and environmental radiation can affect fetal development.
Safety of Ultrasound Scans: Ultrasounds do not use radiation; they utilize safe sound waves, and World Health Organization (WHO) protocols recommend a minimum of three essential scans across the trimesters.
Role of Advanced Prenatal Screening: Modern diagnostic and screening tools—including dual/triple markers, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), and advanced procedures like amniocentesis—help detect chromosomal abnormalities like Down syndrome early on.
Critical Importance of Folic Acid & Vitamin B12: Supplementation before and throughout the nine months of pregnancy is vital to prevent neural tube defects and address nutritional deficiencies, especially for vegetarians.
Maternal Health & Chronic Conditions: Uncontrolled diabetes and thyroid complications (such as hypothyroidism) significantly raise the risk of cardiac and neural tube defects in the fetus, requiring intensive medical management.
Age and Genetic Considerations: Planning pregnancies before the age of 30 is advised, as chromosomal abnormality risks increase year by year after 30, alongside the need to review family medical trees.
Returning to Nature: Expecting mothers are encouraged to avoid processed foods, rely on natural diets rich in leafy green vegetables, and minimize stress by trusting professional medical advice over unverified internet speculation.
In an insightful and detailed discussion with Sakshi Post, fetal medicine specialist Dr. Srinath breaks down the critical essentials of maternal and fetal care in the digital age. Addressing everything from the impact of lifestyle choices like smoking and alcohol consumption to the growing rise in developmental and genetic disorders, the expert emphasizes that every pregnancy requires careful and proactive monitoring.
Dr. Srinath highlights the absolute safety and necessity of standard trimester ultrasound scans, explaining how modern technology and prenatal tests—such as dual/triple markers, NIPT, and diagnostic amniocentesis—can identify abnormalities early, allowing parents and doctors to make informed decisions. The conversation also covers the crucial role of essential supplements like folic acid and Vitamin B12, the risks associated with delayed childbearing and consanguineous marriages, and why expecting mothers should stay close to nature while avoiding the pitfalls of processed food and excessive environmental stress.