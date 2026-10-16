Beyond the Operating Table: Unmasking Anesthesia Myths, Facts & Patient Safety
The Crucial Role Beyond the OT: Anesthesiologists aren't just present during surgeries; they manage emergency casualties, run ICU ventilators, and lead specialized pain management departments for chronic conditions like cervical and shoulder pain.
Why Pre-Surgery Fasting Matters: Strict adherence to fasting rules (such as 6 hours for solid foods) is critical to prevent stomach contents from entering the respiratory tract during the procedure.
Debunking the Spinal Anesthesia Back Pain Myth: Experiencing back soreness after a C-section or abdominal surgery is typically a result of muscle strain or positioning during open surgeries rather than permanent damage from a fine 25–26 gauge spinal needle.
Safety of Modern Anesthesia: Major fears—such as permanent memory loss, brain damage, addiction, or paralysis from spinal blocks—are largely myths; patients safely regain consciousness and motor functions as medications wear off.
Spinal vs. General Anesthesia: The choice of anesthesia isn't about arbitrary exposure; it entirely depends on the surgical site and what is safest for the patient's body.
Beyond the Operating Table: Unmasking Anesthesia Myths with Assistant Professor – Anaesthesiology, Osmania Medical College
Dr. Keerthana Yadav
When most people think of surgery, their anxiety isn’t just about the procedure itself—it’s about going under. From the lingering fear of never waking up to the persistent myth that spinal injections cause lifelong back pain, anesthesia remains shrouded in mystery for many patients.
In an illuminating interview on the occasion of World Anaesthesia Day on Sakshi Post, expert anesthesiologist Dr. Keerthana Yadav pulls back the curtain on what really happens in the operation theater (OT) and beyond. Breaking down the complex realities of critical care, pre-surgery fasting rules, and common misconceptions, Dr. Yadav offers a reassuring perspective: modern anesthesia is designed not just to keep you pain-free, but to keep you safe. Whether it is managing high-risk cardiac patients, handling intensive care unit (ICU) ventilators, or debunking fears around brain damage, this deep dive reveals why the person sitting quietly at the head of the surgical table is often your life's greatest ally.