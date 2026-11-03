Cyclone Murasu: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Several Telangana Districts

Cyclone Murasu has started affecting Telangana, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts. The storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole in the early hours of November 3.

Although the cyclone is expected to weaken after moving inland, its impact is likely to bring heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds to parts of Telangana.

Red Alert Issued for Two Districts

The IMD has issued a red alert for Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 3. An orange alert has been issued for Suryapet, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy districts. These areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow Alert for 12 Telangana Districts

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the following districts:

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanumakonda

Jangaon

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Rangareddy

Vikarabad

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

These districts may experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Strong Winds and Thunderstorms Expected

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in several southern Telangana districts. Wind speeds may reach 50–60 kmph, with gusts of up to 70 kmph in some areas.

Other parts of the state may also experience cloudy weather and rainfall.

Rainfall Forecast for November 4

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana on November 4 as well. However, rainfall activity is expected to gradually decrease after the cyclone weakens and moves further inland.

People Advised to Stay Alert

Residents are advised to avoid standing under trees during thunderstorms, stay away from electric poles and avoid travelling through waterlogged roads.

Farmers have also been advised to take precautions to protect standing crops from heavy rainfall. People should follow the latest weather warnings issued by the IMD and local authorities.