Delhi Company Gifts iPhone 16 to Employees for Diwali

A Delhi-based company has grabbed attention on social media after reportedly gifting iPhone 16 smartphones to its employees as part of its Diwali celebrations.

Located in Rohini, New Delhi, the company shared a video of the celebrations on its official Instagram page. The clip features iPhone 16 smartphones arranged on employees' desks, with each device wrapped with a decorative ribbon as a festive surprise.

The company's gesture has sparked considerable interest online, especially as most organisations traditionally celebrate Diwali by distributing sweets, gift hampers or other customary presents to their employees. The decision to gift smartphones instead has made the celebration a talking point among social media users.

The 15-second clip features iPhones in different colours, including white, green, blue and black, neatly placed on employees' desks in front of their computers. Towards the end of the video, several women employees are seen expressing excitement and happiness after receiving their gifts.

The company shared the video with the caption, "No competition. Aapko kya mila?" (What did you get?). The post soon gained traction on social media, attracting numerous reactions from users. Many praised the company's gesture and appreciated its efforts to make the Diwali celebrations special for its employees.

The Instagram post received numerous reactions, with users expressing surprise and appreciation for the company's gesture towards its employees.

However, some viewers initially questioned the authenticity of the video, suggesting that it could have been created using artificial intelligence (AI). Responding to one such comment, the company rejected the speculation and encouraged the user to watch the clip again, insisting that it was not AI-generated.

The video also sparked several humorous comments. One social media user expressed interest in working for the company and asked whether any job vacancies were available.

Another user jokingly said they might have to stay away from Instagram during Diwali to avoid seeing such generous employee gifts and feeling jealous.

Adding to the humour, another commenter complained that they had not even received a box of Soan Papdi from their employer for the festival.