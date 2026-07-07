Hyderabad Police Probe Viral Dashcam Road Rage Video

A viral dashcam video showing a group of bikers allegedly chasing a family's car on the outskirts of Hyderabad has prompted police to launch an investigation. The incident, which reportedly took place on the Ghatkesar–Boduppal highway, has raised concerns about road safety and reckless driving.

Family Claims They Were Threatened

According to police, the incident occurred on June 21 when Sai Kumar was driving towards Uppal with his wife, children, and other family members after attending a wedding.

The family alleged that six young men riding three motorcycles were driving dangerously in front of their car. After the driver sounded the horn, the bikers reportedly became aggressive and signaled him to stop.

Argument Led to Highway Chase

Police said the car briefly stopped, leading to a verbal argument. The bikers allegedly challenged the driver to get out of the vehicle, but his family advised him not to step outside.

The family then locked the car and drove away. However, the bikers allegedly chased the vehicle, shouted at the occupants, and threw footwear at the moving car in an attempt to stop it.

Dashcam Captures the Incident

The entire incident was recorded on the car's dashcam. The family later shared the footage on social media before filing a complaint with the Ghatkesar Police.

The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for alleged rash and negligent driving and other related offences.

Investigators said they have identified partial registration numbers of the motorcycles from the dashcam footage and are working to trace the accused. Further investigation is currently underway.

Witnessed a dangerous road rage incident today near the Maddur section of the Mysuru Expressway. Such aggressive behavior puts innocent commuters at serious risk.

​Vehicle no: KA 13 N 4610

Time: 9:58pm 05/07/2026

@blrcitytraffic @NHAI_Officia @1033_Helpline pls look into it. pic.twitter.com/Vlg5TRo7rF — s.sachin (@suvarna9995) July 5, 2026

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