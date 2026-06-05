Peddi Worldwide Day 1 Collection: Ram Charan Scores Massive ₹112 Crore Opening

Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi has started its box office journey on a blockbuster note. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama received a tremendous response from audiences across India and overseas on its opening day.

According to early box office reports, Peddi earned more than ₹112 crore worldwide on its first day, making it one of the biggest openings in Telugu cinema. The film witnessed strong collections in the Telugu-speaking states, where fans turned up in huge numbers to watch Ram Charan’s much-awaited comeback on the big screen.

The movie also benefited from impressive advance bookings before release. Reports suggest that Peddi sold lakhs of tickets in advance and generated strong pre-release buzz, helping it secure a huge opening.

In India, the film recorded excellent occupancy throughout the day, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The positive response to Ram Charan’s performance and the film’s emotional sports drama storyline contributed significantly to its opening-day success.

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Their on-screen chemistry, combined with the film’s music and action sequences, has been appreciated by audiences.

With such a strong start, trade analysts expect Peddi to continue its successful run over the weekend. If the positive word of mouth remains strong, the film could set new box office records in the coming days.

Peddi has not only given Ram Charan one of the biggest openings of his career but has also emerged as one of the biggest Indian film openings of 2026.