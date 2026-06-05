Police Case Against Nandu's World Over UK Job Scam Allegations

Popular YouTuber Anne Ramanandan, who runs the widely followed Nandu’s World channel, and her husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar have found themselves at the center of a controversy after allegations of fraud emerged against them. Reports claiming that several people were allegedly cheated by the couple have been circulating widely on social media.

According to available information, Jagarlamudi Madhukar and Anne Ramanandan, originally from Guntur, are currently settled in London, United Kingdom. Ramanandan gained significant popularity through her YouTube channel Nandu’s World. Leveraging that recognition, the couple allegedly established consultancy offices under the name Destiny Consultancy in major cities including Guntur, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad. The consultancy reportedly offered overseas job placements and visa renewal services.

Complainant Alleges ₹15 Lakh Payment

The case came to light following a complaint by Shiva Kranthi Kumar, a resident of Kotturu in NTR district. Kumar reportedly became acquainted with Madhukar while studying in London. After returning to India following a period of employment in the UK, Kumar approached Madhukar seeking assistance with his visa renewal and employment opportunities, as well as a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for his wife.

According to the complaint, Madhukar directed him to meet his father, Mohan Rao, at the consultancy’s Guntur office and pay ₹15 lakh for the services. Acting on the instructions, Kumar allegedly transferred ₹15 lakh in 2023 into two bank accounts specified by the accused.

Doubts Raised Over Sponsorship Certificate

About two months after the payment, Madhukar allegedly sent Kumar a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) purportedly issued by a company called Agard Solutions. However, Kumar reportedly became suspicious and contacted the company’s owner, Faizal, to verify the document.

According to Kumar’s allegations, Faizal informed him that he had been out of the country for a period and suggested that the letter may have been created without his knowledge or authorization. Following this revelation, Kumar claimed he realized he had been deceived and demanded a refund.

The complainant alleged that while the accused returned ₹2 lakh, the remaining amount was not refunded.

Police Register Case

Based on Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered in November last year at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station in NTR district.

Police named Jagarlamudi Madhukar as Accused No. 1 (A1), Anne Ramanandan as Accused No. 2 (A2), and Mohan Rao as Accused No. 3 (A3). Although notices were reportedly issued to the accused following the registration of the case, authorities claim they received no response.

The accused subsequently approached the High Court seeking to quash the case. The petition is currently under consideration.

More Victims Claim Fraud on Social Media

Following the emergence of the case details, social media platforms have seen a surge of posts from individuals claiming they were similarly affected. Apart from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, alleged victims from states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar have also come forward online.

Several social media users have alleged that amounts of up to ₹20 lakh were collected from individual applicants under the promise of overseas jobs and sponsorship opportunities. However, these claims remain unverified, and the total number of alleged victims has not been officially confirmed.

Ramanandan Denies Allegations

Responding to the controversy through her official YouTube channel, Anne Ramanandan strongly denied the allegations.

She claimed that certain individuals were deliberately conducting a negative campaign against her family due to personal vendettas. Ramanandan further stated that legal action had already been initiated in the UK against some of those allegedly spreading false information.

She also asserted that neither she nor her husband owns any company and alleged that some individuals were misusing their names for financial gain. Ramanandan urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling victim to fraudulent operators who may be using their identities without authorization.

As the matter is currently under legal scrutiny, further developments are expected following the ongoing High Court proceedings and police investigation.