Peddi Movie Review and Rating

Director Buchi Babu Sana's much-anticipated second film Peddi arrives with enormous expectations, especially after the blockbuster success of Uppena. Backed by the star power of Ram Charan and built around a unique socio-political premise, Peddi attempts to blend sports, emotion, and social commentary into a grand cinematic experience. While the film boasts a compelling central idea and a career-best performance from Ram Charan, its uneven execution and excessive runtime prevent it from reaching its full potential.

A Powerful Premise Rooted in Reality

One of Peddi's biggest strengths is its fascinating core concept. The film draws inspiration from a little-known reality that existed in India during the 1990s—thousands of villages reportedly lacked official recognition in government records, leaving residents without proper identities, addresses, or voting rights.

Set in the backdrop of Vizianagaram district, the story follows Peddi (Ram Charan), a talented athlete from one such unrecognized village. To support himself, Peddi plays cricket for local teams that bid for his services, becoming a celebrated sporting figure in the region. However, beneath the sporting glory lies a larger battle—his determination to secure recognition and dignity for his forgotten village.

The narrative unfolds through a flashback structure set in 2016, when a sports talent search brings government officials to Vizianagaram. Their investigation into Peddi's extraordinary sporting achievements reveals a deeply emotional story of sacrifice, resilience, and community struggle.

Ram Charan Delivers One of His Finest Performances

If there is one reason audiences should watch Peddi, it is undoubtedly Ram Charan.

The actor shoulders the film from start to finish with remarkable commitment. Beyond the physical transformation required for multiple sporting disciplines, Charan brings emotional depth and sincerity to Peddi's journey. His portrayal feels authentic, particularly during the film's emotionally charged moments.

A pivotal hospital sequence in the latter half stands out as one of the film's strongest scenes, thanks largely to Charan's powerful performance. Much like Rangasthalam, Peddi showcases his ability to balance intensity, vulnerability, and mass appeal with equal ease.

Strong Supporting Cast Adds Emotional Weight

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu delivers a dignified performance as Appalasoori, a village elder who spends decades fighting for official recognition of his community. His understated portrayal effectively captures the frustration and helplessness of a man battling a system that refuses to acknowledge his existence.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar makes a memorable impact as Gournaidu. Despite limited screen time, he leaves a lasting impression and contributes meaningfully to the narrative without overshadowing the protagonist.

Meanwhile, Divyendu Sharma brings charm and humor to his role, while Janhvi Kapoor's Achiamma remains disappointingly underwritten.

AR Rahman and Ratnavelu Elevate the Experience

Musically, Peddi benefits immensely from the work of A. R. Rahman. Rather than relying on formulaic commercial tracks, Rahman crafts a soundtrack that complements the film's emotional and rural setting. His background score proves particularly effective during the second half, adding emotional gravitas to several crucial sequences.

Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu deserves equal praise. His visuals beautifully capture the rustic landscapes of Andhra Pradesh while lending authenticity and scale to the sports sequences. The earthy color palette and textured visuals help immerse viewers in Peddi's world.

Where the Film Loses Momentum

Despite its strengths, Peddi struggles with pacing and narrative focus.

At nearly 189 minutes, the film often feels unnecessarily stretched. The first half, in particular, spends excessive time on routine commercial elements, including an extended hero introduction, predictable romance portions, and several scenes that contribute little to the core conflict.

The love story between Peddi and Achiamma lacks emotional depth, largely because Janhvi Kapoor's character isn't developed beyond surface-level interactions. As a result, many romantic portions feel disconnected from the film's primary narrative.

The screenplay also attempts to juggle multiple sports and subplots simultaneously. While the ambition is admirable, the storytelling occasionally becomes cluttered, preventing some of the film's most important themes from receiving the attention they deserve.

Final Verdict

Peddi is an ambitious sports drama powered by a genuinely thought-provoking concept and an outstanding performance from Ram Charan. Director Buchi Babu Sana deserves credit for attempting something larger than a conventional commercial entertainer, but the film's lengthy runtime, uneven pacing, and underdeveloped subplots dilute its impact.

Even with its flaws, Peddi remains a worthwhile watch for its emotional core, social relevance, strong performances, and technical brilliance. Had the screenplay been tighter and more focused, this could have been a truly exceptional sports drama.

Bottom Line: Ram Charan delivers a winning performance in a heartfelt sports drama that scores emotionally, even if its storytelling doesn't always hit the target.

Rating: 3/5

Also Read: 5 Drawbacks of Ram Charan's Peddi