Rashmika Mandanna Paid 15 Crore for Cocktail 2?

Rashmika Mandanna rose to pan-India fame with the blockbuster Pushpa franchise and further expanded her presence in Bollywood with Goodbye. She later scored a major commercial success with Animal, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of her career. Although a couple of her subsequent films failed to make a significant impact at the box office, her career momentum has remained unaffected.

The actress also faced a setback with her film opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, which reportedly failed to meet expectations. Meanwhile, Rashmika recently married actor Vijay Deverakonda with the consent and blessings of their families, according to reports.

Breaking the Marriage-Career Myth

In the South Indian film industry, there has long been a perception that marriage negatively affects a heroine's career prospects. However, Rashmika appears to be rewriting that narrative. Despite her marriage, the actress continues to receive several high-profile offers and remains one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

Massive Pay Hike Buzz

Industry circles are abuzz with reports that Rashmika is now commanding a remuneration that surpasses many leading South Indian actresses. Until now, actress Nayanthara has been widely regarded as the highest-paid heroine in the South, reportedly earning around ₹10 crore per film.

However, social media is currently flooded with speculation that Rashmika has been offered a whopping ₹15 crore remuneration for Cocktail 2. If these reports prove accurate, the actress would overtake Nayanthara and become one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the reported fee, the buzz highlights Rashmika Mandanna's growing market value and strong demand across multiple film industries.