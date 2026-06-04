Muharram 2026 Begins on June 16; Ashura on June 25 or 26

Islamic New Year to Mark Beginning of Hijri Year 1448

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, marking the start of the Islamic New Year, 1448 Hijri. The month holds immense religious significance for Muslims across the world and is observed with prayers, reflection, and various spiritual practices.

However, since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact dates will depend on the official sighting of the crescent moon and may vary by a day in different countries.

Islamic New Year on June 16

The first day of Muharram signifies the beginning of a new Hijri year and is considered one of the sacred months in Islam. Many Muslim-majority nations and regions observe the occasion as a public holiday.

The Islamic New Year serves as a time for spiritual renewal, remembrance, and reflection on the historic migration (Hijrah) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Madinah, which marks the starting point of the Islamic calendar.

In several places, government offices, educational institutions, and businesses may remain closed in observance of the occasion. The day is also often observed as a dry day in certain regions.

Ashura Likely to Fall on June 25

The most significant day of Muharram, Ashura, is expected to be observed on Thursday, June 25, 2026, corresponding to the 10th day of the month.

Ashura carries profound religious importance for Muslims worldwide. For Shia Muslims, the day commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), at the Battle of Karbala. The occasion is marked by mourning processions, prayers, and remembrance ceremonies.

For Sunni Muslims, Ashura is associated with the liberation of Prophet Musa (AS) and his followers from Pharaoh's oppression. Many observe voluntary fasting on the day, following Islamic traditions.

Charity, Fasting and Spiritual Reflection

Muharram is regarded as one of Islam's four sacred months, encouraging believers to engage in increased worship, charity, and acts of kindness.

On Ashura, many Muslims observe fasting, offer special prayers, and participate in charitable activities. Religious scholars often encourage devotees to use the month for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and community service.

Moon Sighting to Confirm Final Dates

Religious authorities have clarified that the dates for Muharram 2026 remain provisional and will be officially confirmed closer to the occasion based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

As a result, the beginning of Muharram and the observance of Ashura could vary by one day across different countries and regions.