Ram Charan's Lady Fan's Dance in Peddi Theatre Goes Viral

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has opened to a massive response from fans across the globe. Following special premiere screenings and the film's theatrical release, audiences have been celebrating the movie in grand style, creating a festive atmosphere inside theatres.

One particular video from a cinema hall has become the latest talking point on social media. A female fan was seen dancing enthusiastically to one of the film's popular songs, drawing cheers from fellow viewers. Her energetic performance quickly caught the attention of social media users, and the clip has since gone viral online.

Many fans praised her excitement and passion for the film, with several users sharing the video across various platforms. The incident reflects the strong enthusiasm surrounding Peddi, especially among Ram Charan's fan base.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a rural sports action drama that blends emotion, action and entertainment. The film marks an important release for Ram Charan and has generated significant anticipation among audiences.

The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, while Shruti Haasan makes a special appearance in a song. Veteran actors Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu also play important roles in the film. Adding to the film's appeal is the music composed by legendary composer A.R. Rahman.

As audience celebrations continue and videos from theatres keep surfacing online, Peddi is enjoying strong fan support during its opening days, with social media buzzing about both the film and the memorable fan reactions.

Also read: 5 Drawbacks of Ram Charan's Peddi