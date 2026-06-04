YouTuber Nandu's World and Husband Face Fraud Allegations

Popular YouTuber Anne Ramanandana, known for her channel Nandu's World, and her husband Jagarlamudi Madhukar have come under scrutiny following allegations of cheating related to overseas job placements and visa services.

The couple, who hail from Andhra Pradesh and currently reside in the United Kingdom, gained a significant following through social media. According to complaints, they allegedly operated consultancy services under the name Destiny Consultancy from cities including Guntur, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

The allegations surfaced after a complaint was filed by a resident of NTR district, who claimed he had approached Madhukar for assistance with visa-related procedures and employment opportunities in the UK. The complainant alleged that a substantial amount of money was transferred after assurances were made regarding visa renewal and job sponsorship arrangements.

However, the promised services were allegedly not delivered, leading to a police complaint. Based on the allegations, a case was reportedly registered at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station. Multiple individuals, including Ramanandana and Madhukar, were named in the case.

Reports suggest that notices were issued to the accused, while legal proceedings are currently underway. The matter has also reached the courts, where a petition related to the case is said to be under consideration.

Following the emergence of the complaint, several social media users from different regions reportedly shared similar experiences online. Some individuals alleged that large sums of money were collected in the name of overseas employment opportunities and visa processing services.

The controversy has sparked widespread discussion on social media, particularly among Telugu-speaking communities in India and the UK. While the allegations continue to generate attention, the matter remains under legal review and authorities are expected to investigate the claims further.

As the case progresses, many are closely watching the developments to see how the legal proceedings unfold and whether additional complaints emerge.

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