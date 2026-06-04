Chiranjeevi Reviews Ram Charan's Peddi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has finally shared his reaction to Ram Charan's blockbuster film Peddi. Despite being busy shooting for his upcoming film Mega158 in Pollachi, Chiranjeevi watched the movie and praised the entire team.

In a heartfelt social media post, Chiranjeevi said, "Seeing the love and appreciation coming from audiences fills me with immense pride, not just as a father, but also as an actor." His comments quickly grabbed the attention of fans.

The veteran actor revealed that he had closely watched Ram Charan's journey over the last two years while working on Peddi. He praised Charan's dedication, hard work, and commitment to the role.

Chiranjeevi said Ram Charan completely immersed himself in the character and that his sincerity can be seen in every scene of the film. According to him, the movie's success is a well-deserved reward for all the effort Charan put into the project.

The Megastar also appreciated director Buchi Babu Sana for delivering a strong story and bringing it to life on the big screen. He congratulated producer Venkata Satish Kilaru for backing the film on a grand scale.

Chiranjeevi further praised the performances and contributions of Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, music composer A.R. Rahman, cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, editor Navin Nooli, art director Kolla Avinash, and the entire cast and crew.

He expressed confidence that Peddi would become a memorable film for Telugu cinema and continue its successful run in theatres.

Meanwhile, Peddi has opened to a fantastic response from audiences and critics. Ram Charan's powerful performance and the film's emotional story have made it one of the biggest talking points in Telugu cinema this year.