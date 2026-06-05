Shree Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha and Ugly Story OTT release: When and where to watch?

One of the films, Psych Siddhartha, had a traditional release pattern. After arriving in theatres earlier this year, the psychological drama made its OTT debut on Aha. The movie has now widened its reach by becoming available on Amazon Prime Video as well, giving audiences another platform to watch it.

On the other hand, Ugly Story, a psychological thriller featuring Avika Gor alongside Shree Nandu, has taken a much faster route to streaming. The film reached OTT platforms less than two weeks after its theatrical release, making its digital debut just 12 days after hitting cinemas.

The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil languages. At the same time, viewers can also watch it on Aha in Telugu and Tamil.

Despite generating some curiosity before release, neither Psych Siddhartha nor Ugly Story managed to create a strong impact at the box office. However, OTT platforms often provide films with a second opportunity to connect with audiences who may have missed them in theatres.

With both titles now available online, it will be interesting to see whether they can attract greater viewership and gain renewed attention in the digital space.

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