Jyotika's Direct Post on Dharmendra Pradhan Goes Viral

The nationwide protests over the alleged NEET examination irregularities continue to gain momentum, with several public figures expressing concern over the issue. Among the latest celebrities to react is actress Jyotika, who has shared a strong message on social media supporting the student movement.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress urged authorities to take the concerns of students seriously and called for accountability over the ongoing controversy. Her statement has quickly gained attention online, with many users discussing her views across social media platforms.

Actress Calls for Leadership Change

Jyotika reportedly mentioned Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in her post and called for his resignation, arguing that the education system requires responsible leadership during challenging times.

She also praised activist Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet, crediting them for bringing attention to the concerns of students and encouraging people to unite over education-related issues.

Social Media Reacts to Jyotika's Statement

The actress's remarks have sparked widespread debate online. While many users appreciated her for speaking openly about the issue, others shared differing opinions on the ongoing protests and the demands being raised.

Her comments have added to the growing discussion surrounding education reforms, accountability, and the future of competitive examinations in the country.

Celebrities Continue to Join the Conversation

Before Jyotika's statement, several well-known personalities had also expressed concern over the protests and urged authorities to address students' grievances through constructive dialogue.

With the demonstrations continuing in different parts of the country, public reactions from celebrities have further increased attention on the issue, making it one of the most discussed topics on social media.

Whether the ongoing protests lead to policy changes or further government action remains to be seen, but the debate surrounding the country's education system continues to grow.

Also read: Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 25: Check City-Wise Rates