Actor Venkatesh's latest family entertainer, Aadarsha Kutumbam: House No. 47 (AK47), is now available for streaming on Netflix. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film made its digital debut on November 27, giving audiences another opportunity to watch it from home.

The movie is available in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. With this multilingual release, the makers are hoping to reach a wider audience across India.

Venkatesh plays the lead role, while Srinidhi Shetty appears as the female lead. The film also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satya, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu and others in important roles.

The story revolves around Chittibabu, a family man whose life takes an unexpected turn after he wins a lottery worth Rs 100 crore. His sudden fortune brings several unexpected problems, leading to a mix of family drama, comedy and action.

The film was produced by S. Radha Krishna under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner, while Thaman composed the music.

Although the film did not achieve the expected response during its theatrical run, its Netflix release gives it another chance to connect with viewers. Fans of Venkatesh and Trivikram can now watch Aadarsha Kutumbam on the streaming platform.