Batwara 1947 OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 hit theatres during the Independence Day weekend and has attracted attention for its story based on the Partition of India. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film was released on August 14, 2026.

While the movie is currently running in cinemas, many viewers are already looking for information about its OTT release. However, the makers have not yet announced an official streaming date or OTT platform.

Batwara 1947 OTT Release Date

There is currently no confirmed information about when Batwara 1947 will arrive on a streaming service.

Hindi films often make their digital debut several weeks after their theatrical release. If the movie follows a similar release pattern, it could potentially reach an OTT platform between late September and October 2026.

However, this is only an expected window and not an official release date. The final streaming plans will depend on the makers and their digital distribution deal.

Why The OTT Release Is Getting Attention

The film's digital rights had reportedly become a topic of discussion even before its theatrical release.

According to earlier media reports, an OTT platform had shown interest in buying the digital rights for more than Rs 60 crore when the film was still being referred to as Lahore 1947.

Reports also claimed that Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan had different opinions about the offer. Sunny was reportedly open to the deal, while Aamir was said to prefer exploring other options after the theatrical run.

Despite the reported discussions, the film's digital partner and release date have not been officially confirmed.

What Is Batwara 1947 About?

The movie takes audiences back to the period of India's Partition.

The story revolves around a Muslim family that migrates to Lahore and moves into a haveli. After arriving there, the family discovers that an elderly Hindu woman continues to live inside the house.

The film explores the emotional and human impact of Partition through the lives of the people caught on opposite sides of the historical divide.

Batwara 1947 is reportedly based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai.

Batwara 1947 Cast

Sunny Deol leads the film, with Preity Zinta playing a key role. The cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Rukhsar Rehman, Isha Sandhir, Kanikka Kapur and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The combination of an experienced cast and Rajkumar Santoshi's direction created considerable interest before the film's release.

How Is Batwara 1947 Performing At The Box Office?

The film has reportedly had a challenging theatrical journey.

Batwara 1947 opened with collections in the range of Rs 5-6 crore and saw some improvement during its first weekend. However, earnings reportedly slowed during the weekdays.

Trade reports indicated that the film crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India by its fifth day.

The movie is also competing with Awarapan 2, which has reportedly performed better at the box office.

For now, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the OTT platform and streaming date of Batwara 1947.