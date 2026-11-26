A major property dispute has emerged within the TVS family, one of India's well-known business families. Lakshmi Venu, daughter of TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan, has approached the Madras High Court seeking an equal share in the family's assets. Her legal action has brought the long-standing family differences into the public domain.

Lakshmi reportedly filed the case after discussions with family members failed to reach a settlement. She had earlier sent a partition notice on November 16, but the response allegedly did not address her legal claims. She is now seeking equal financial ownership rights in the family properties, similar to those of her brother Sudarshan Venu, who heads TVS Motor Company.

Who Is Lakshmi Venu?

Lakshmi Venu belongs to the fourth generation of the TVS family, founded by T.V. Sundaram Iyengar. She is the daughter of Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan, who leads TAFE.

Lakshmi studied economics at Yale University in the US and completed her doctorate in Engineering Management at the University of Warwick in the UK. She is currently the Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton and Vice Chairman of TAFE.

She has been actively involved in the family's business operations and holds leadership positions in major companies.

How Did the TVS Family Dispute Begin?

The issue reportedly dates back to a family business restructuring agreement signed in 2020. During the arrangement, the business interests of four major branches of the TVS family were reorganised.

In March 2024, another agreement was signed between Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu. Following this arrangement, Lakshmi stepped down from the TVS Motor Company board in August 2024.

In April 2025, Sudarshan Venu was registered as the beneficial owner of TVS Holdings, which holds a major stake in TVS Motor Company.

Lakshmi reportedly believes these agreements only dealt with business management and the division of responsibilities. According to her, the family's assets were never properly valued or divided among all four members.

She has also questioned the difference in the value of the businesses controlled by the siblings. TVS Motor Company has a significantly higher market valuation compared to Sundaram-Clayton, which is under her leadership. She reportedly argues that business responsibilities cannot be considered a substitute for equal property ownership.

Which TVS Companies Are Part of the Dispute?

The property claim reportedly involves assets held through family trusts and holding companies. Some of the major businesses mentioned include TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Lakshmi is seeking clarity on the ownership of these assets and wants her legal share to be recognised.

What Does the Hindu Succession Act Say?

Lakshmi Venu has reportedly relied on the Hindu Succession Act and its 2005 amendment to support her claim. The law recognises equal inheritance rights for daughters and sons in Hindu joint family coparcenary property.

The Supreme Court's 2020 judgment in the Vineeta Sharma case also confirmed that daughters have equal rights in ancestral property.

However, the case may involve several legal questions, including whether the properties are ancestral or self-acquired, the terms of family trusts and the validity of earlier agreements. These details will be important in determining the outcome of the dispute.

Mallika Srinivasan Stands by Lakshmi Venu

Mallika Srinivasan has openly supported her daughter and stated that both her children deserve equal treatment when it comes to family property. She reportedly believes Lakshmi should receive a fair share equal to that of her brother.

Mallika also said that the family should try to resolve the matter through transparent discussions instead of allowing the dispute to continue. She clarified that TAFE is part of the Amalgamations Group and is not involved in the current TVS family property dispute.

With the matter now before the Madras High Court, the dispute over the TVS family's assets and inheritance rights has become a major talking point in India's corporate circles.