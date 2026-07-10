MRP – Neekentha Naakentha Pre-Release Event Held; Film on July 17

The pre-release event of the youthful entertainer 'MRP – Neekentha Naakentha' was held on a grand scale. The promotional content released during the event received a positive response from the audience. The makers said the film promises a complete entertainer packed with comedy, action, and emotions.

Naresh Agastya plays the lead role, while Donal Bisht stars as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Kasireddy Rajkumar, Harsha Vardhan, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Prithviraj, Gagan Vihari, Nanda Gopal, Sneha Singh, and others in important roles.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Shravan Jesta. Rakesh Kolanchi handled the cinematography, Ajay Arasada composed the music, and Marthand K. Venkatesh took care of the editing. Presented by Panchajanya Features, the film's music is being released by Aditya Music.

The grand pre-release event has further raised expectations for the movie. Promising a fresh and entertaining experience, 'MRP – Neekentha Naakentha' is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17.

Director-Producer Shravan Jesta said:

"I sincerely thank all the media friends who attended our pre-release event and supported us. We are very happy with the wonderful response the teaser and lyrical video songs have received from the audience.

I would also like to thank our cast, technicians, and the entire film team for their dedication and hard work in bringing this movie to life. Their collective effort has helped make this film special.

Our movie is now ready to reach audiences on July 17. I wholeheartedly request everyone to watch 'MRP – Neekentha Naakentha' in theatres and support our film. I hope the audience appreciates our hard work and gives us a positive response."