July 11 Stock Market Holiday or not?

If you are planning to trade on Saturday, July 11, 2026, you will have to wait until next week. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed tomorrow as it is a Saturday, which is a regular weekly holiday for the Indian stock market.

Unlike banks, which close on the second and fourth Saturdays, the Indian stock market remains shut every Saturday and Sunday, regardless of whether it is the first, second, third, or fourth Saturday of the month.

As a result, there will be no trading in the Equity, Equity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, or Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments on July 11. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also does not conduct its regular daytime trading session on Saturdays.

Trading will resume on Monday, July 13, 2026, following the weekend, provided there are no special market holidays announced by the exchanges.

Investors can continue to monitor their portfolios, place orders for the next trading session through their brokers, and stay updated with market news during the weekend. However, no buying or selling of stocks will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Also read: July 11 Bank Holiday or not in India?