Dirty Hari Fame Shravan Reddy as Simha in MS Raju's Agadha

The intrigue around Agadha continues to deepen as the makers unveil another key character from this mystical world. After revealing Mahadevi, the team has now introduced the male lead of the film.

The latest poster presents Shravan Reddy as Simha. This is an interesting coincidence as Shravan was earlier introduced to Telugu cinema by Raju with Dirty Hari film.

Set against a dark and smoky backdrop, the poster captures Shravan Reddy holding a blazing torch in his hand, its fire being the only source of light piercing through the darkness. His intense gaze, alert posture, and the dramatic lighting suggest that Simha is a man navigating through fear, mystery, and unknown forces. The shadows around him and the raw flame he carries hint that his character is on a dangerous path, possibly searching for truth or confronting something beyond human understanding.

The design of the poster maintains the mystical tone established earlier, with the fiery Agadha title looming above and an atmosphere filled with suspense and spiritual tension. Simha’s rugged appearance and determined expression indicate that he plays a crucial role in unfolding the mystery that surrounds the divine and mystical elements of the story.

Being made on a grand scale under the banner of Sri Adi Varaha Productions, the film is produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu and written and directed by M. S. Raju.

With 85 days of shoot, extensive set work, and nearly 45 minutes of VFX, Agadha promises a unique cinematic experience. The film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi and is currently in post production.