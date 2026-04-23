Euphoria OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sara Arjun’s Film

Young actress Sara Arjun’s film Euphoria is once again in the spotlight as it makes its way to the OTT platform Aha, hoping to reach a wider audience this time.

Directed by Gunasekhar, Euphoria is a Telugu social drama that deals with serious themes related to youth, societal pressures, and psychological struggles. The film initially released in theatres in February 2026 but failed to make a strong impact at the box office.

After its theatrical run, the movie premiered on another OTT platform, but the response remained underwhelming. Now, with its re-release on Aha, the makers are aiming to give the film a second chance to connect with a broader audience.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Nassar, with music composed by Kaala Bhairava. Despite its meaningful storyline, the film struggled due to its execution and narrative pace, which affected its reception.

With the growing reach of OTT platforms, films that underperform in theatres often find new life online. Whether Euphoria can finally gain appreciation through this re-release on Aha remains to be seen.

Euphoria is getting a fresh opportunity on OTT, and its success now depends on how well it connects with digital audiences.