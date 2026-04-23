Summer Holidays for Andhra Pradesh Schools from Tomorrow, April 24

Schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will begin their summer holidays from Friday, April 24, marking the end of the current academic schedule. Thursday has been declared the last working day for students in both government and private institutions.

As per the official announcement made by the state governments, all schools will remain closed from April 24 to June 11. Classes are scheduled to resume on June 12, which will also mark the beginning of the new academic year 2026–27.

Holiday Schedule and Academic Plans

The summer break this year follows the academic calendar set by the education departments of both states. These holidays are primarily aimed at protecting students from the intense summer heat while also providing time for rest and family activities.

During the holiday period in Andhra Pradesh, teacher transfers will be carried out. In addition, training sessions for teachers on the updated syllabus are expected to take place in the first week of June before schools reopen.

Safety Guidelines for Students During Holidays

Authorities have issued a series of safety instructions to ensure student well-being during the holidays. With rising temperatures and increased risks near water bodies, district education officials have been directed to spread awareness among students and parents.

Students have been advised:

To avoid visiting canals, ponds, rivers, and wells during holidays

To swim only under adult supervision

To stay indoors during peak heat hours, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM

To take precautions against heat-related illnesses

Schools have also been instructed to conduct awareness sessions on safety measures before the end of the academic year. Important guidelines are to be displayed on school notice boards for better visibility.

Parents Advised to Stay Alert

Parents have been urged to keep a close watch on their children during the holidays and ensure they follow safety measures. Authorities have also recommended planning travel or vacation activities according to the school reopening date on June 12.

With temperatures expected to remain high during the coming weeks, these precautions are considered essential to prevent accidents and health issues during the long summer break.

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