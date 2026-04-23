Michael BO: Solid Bookings, Mixed Reviews Failed

The upcoming biographical film based on Michael Jackson is already creating a buzz in India, even before its official release. Despite receiving a mixed response from early critics, the film is witnessing impressive ticket sales in advance bookings, reflecting strong audience curiosity.

Starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, the film has reportedly sold more than 78,000 tickets for preview shows and its opening weekend. Early figures suggest that advance sales have crossed ₹3 crore, which is considered a notable achievement for a Hollywood musical biopic in the Indian market.

High Demand in Key Cities

The enthusiasm for the film is particularly visible in major urban centres. In Hyderabad, one of the leading theatres, Prasads Multiplex, has reportedly sold nearly 7,000 tickets alone, indicating strong fan interest.

A Rare Trend for Music Biopics

Traditionally, Hollywood films based on music legends have struggled to attract large audiences in India. Movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and Elvis performed modestly compared to expectations.

However, the response to “Michael” suggests a different trend, largely due to the global icon’s massive popularity. Michael Jackson has long enjoyed a loyal fan base in India, built over decades.

Legacy Still Drives Audience Interest

One of the strongest reminders of his connection with Indian fans remains his iconic live performance during the Michael Jackson 1996 Mumbai concert, which drew huge crowds and left a lasting cultural impact.

Box Office Future Depends on Word-of-Mouth

While the early numbers are promising, industry experts believe that the film’s long-term performance will depend heavily on audience feedback after release. Positive word-of-mouth could sustain its momentum, while negative reactions might slow down collections, especially with competition from major Indian films.

For now, “Michael” has managed to turn pre-release curiosity into strong advance bookings, marking a surprising start in a market where such films usually face challenges

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