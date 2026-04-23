TVK Vijay Casts Vote in Chennai Amid Fan Frenzy: Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections

In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay has long been known for his distinctive style — both on and off screen. Beyond his cinematic appeal, he is widely regarded as a role model for the youth. On several occasions, Vijay has reportedly donned disguises to extend support to public movements and protests, and even to visit fans without drawing attention.

His approach to voting, too, has consistently reflected his understated persona. In previous elections, Vijay would arrive at polling stations on a bicycle, avoiding the usual convoy and fanfare associated with celebrities. When asked about this, he would emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle, environmental consciousness, and a deep commitment to democracy — sending a strong message to young voters. He was also known to patiently stand in queue, regardless of delays, before casting his vote. His simplicity, especially during the 2021 Assembly elections and earlier, often sparked widespread discussion online.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, at a polling station in Chennai after casting his vote. pic.twitter.com/yCXPjQyJEh — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

However, this election marked a departure from that tradition. For the first time as a political leader, Vijay arrived at a polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai, in a convoy amid a large gathering of supporters and party workers. The crowd created significant challenges for the police in managing the situation. As a result, polling officials allowed him to bypass the queue and enter through a side passage to cast his vote.

Vijay is contesting the Assembly elections this time with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), fielding candidates in all 234 constituencies. He himself is contesting from two seats — Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. The party has also announced Vijay as its chief ministerial candidate.