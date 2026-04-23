Walking Tax in Vizag Parks, Playgrounds Developed by YS Jagan?

YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for its irrational governance by imposing a walking tax and demanded an immediate rollback of the move.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, party spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi said the coalition government has imposed Rs 720 per person for walking in parks and playgrounds, which is a ridiculous move.

The parks and playgrounds were developed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for citizens to make use of, while Chandrababu has the audacity to impose a walking tax and collect money from users, even though he did not do anything for the city.

Chandrababu has given away prime land in the city to his favoured people at throwaway prices and has been using the city for his publicity on one hand, while imposing the ridiculous tax on the other. We demand that the VMC Commissioner roll back the decision.

The details of the tax paid to GVMC being diverted to Amaravati should be revealed, he said, adding that large chunks of land worth Rs 5,000 crore are being given away to GITAM University, which is the height of nepotism.

Coalition leaders have become land sharks, while petty traders and pushcart vendors are being harassed, and the coalition has to pay a heavy price for such anti-people moves, he said.