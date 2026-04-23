Hyderabad Climate: Hot Days, Evening Showers

The weather across Hyderabad is expected to remain hot during the day on April 23, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Daytime temperatures in the city are likely to touch around 40°C, while night temperatures may settle near 28°C. Similar weather conditions are expected in nearby districts as well.

High Temperatures Recorded Across Telangana

Several districts in Telangana have been experiencing intense heat. Recently, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.8°C. Other areas also reported high readings:

Nizamabad – 41.8°C

Ramagundam – 41.2°C

Medak – 40.9°C

Khammam – 40.8°C

Hyderabad – 40°C

In some places earlier this month, temperatures crossed 43°C, showing the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

Rainfall Brings Temporary Relief

Parts of Hyderabad had already received light rainfall on April 18, including areas such as Malakpet, Nampally, Abids, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Charminar, Alwal, Kapra, and Secunderabad. Similar thundershowers with lightning are expected again in the evening hours, which may offer brief relief from the heat.

Heatwave Conditions Across Districts

A large number of districts have been facing extreme temperatures. Over 20 districts recorded temperatures above 42°C, while others remained above 41°C. Some of the highest temperatures were noted in interior regions, including parts of Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts.

GHMC Announces Heatwave Safety Measures

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has introduced a series of steps to tackle the rising heat and protect public health.

Key measures include:

Installation of drinking water kiosks across the city

Increased medical preparedness in Urban Primary Health Centres and Basti Dawakhanas

Allocation of hospital beds for heat-related cases

Launch of a toll-free helpline for emergency assistance and teleconsultation

Special medical camps for workers at construction sites

Ambulances placed at major work zones

Public Advisory

Authorities have urged residents to stay cautious during peak summer conditions. People are advised to drink plenty of water and avoid stepping out between 12 PM and 4 PM when temperatures are at their highest.

With heatwave conditions continuing across Telangana, officials stress the importance of following safety guidelines to prevent health risks.

Also read: Telangana Heat Wave: Don't Step Out From Tomorrow, April 24!