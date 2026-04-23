TGSRTC Strike Impact: Hyderabad Auto Fares Surge

The ongoing strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has significantly disrupted public transport in Hyderabad, forcing many daily commuters to depend heavily on auto-rickshaws for travel.

With a large number of RTC buses off the roads and only limited services being operated, passengers are facing a shortage of affordable transport options. As a result, autos have become the most accessible mode of travel across several busy routes in the city.

Auto Demand Surges Amid Bus Shortage

The reduced availability of buses has led to a sharp increase in demand for auto-rickshaws. Many commuters, left stranded during peak hours, are relying on autos to reach workplaces, schools, and other destinations.

For auto drivers, this sudden shift has brought a noticeable improvement in daily earnings. Over the past couple of years, drivers had been struggling with declining income, especially after the introduction of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, which reduced passenger dependency on autos. The current situation, however, has temporarily boosted their business.

Passengers Complain of High Fares

While drivers are benefiting from the increased demand, commuters are expressing frustration over rising travel costs. Several passengers have reported being charged higher-than-usual fares, particularly during rush hours and in congested areas.

With fewer alternatives available, many commuters feel compelled to accept these fares despite the financial burden. The situation has raised concerns about the need for stricter monitoring of pricing during such disruptions.

Commuting Challenges Continue

As the strike continues, daily travel in Hyderabad remains challenging for thousands of residents. Until normal bus services resume, autos are expected to remain the primary mode of transport, keeping both demand and fare-related issues in focus.

Also read: Michael Movie Review and Rating