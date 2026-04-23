Telangana Heat Wave: Don't Step Out From Tomorrow, April 24!

Telangana is set to experience an intense heatwave beginning Friday, April 24, with temperatures likely to soar up to 45°C in several parts of the state. Weather experts have warned that extreme conditions will persist until April 29, urging residents to take precautions and avoid stepping outdoors during peak hours.

A red alert has been issued for several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Wanaparthy.

Authorities cautioned that temperatures in these regions could touch 45°C, posing serious health risks such as heatstroke and dehydration. Residents have been strongly advised to remain indoors, stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary travel during the daytime.

Officials are expected to monitor the situation closely as the state prepares for one of the most severe heat spells of the season.