Gold Price Falls Today: Check City Wise Rates on India April 23

Gold rates have seen a noticeable dip in Hyderabad on April 23, 2026, bringing some relief to buyers. As per the latest update, the price of gold has declined for both 22-carat and 24-carat categories.

Currently, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹1,40,750, marking a decrease of ₹1,150. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold stands at ₹1,53,550 per 10 grams, down by ₹1,200 compared to the previous session.

Silver Prices Remain High

Alongside gold, silver prices continue to stay elevated. The current rate of silver is ₹2,70,000 per kilogram, reflecting steady demand in the market.

City-Wise Gold Rates on April 23, 2026

Gold prices may vary slightly across major cities due to local taxes and demand. Here’s a look at approximate rates:

Hyderabad

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,750

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,53,550

Delhi

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,900

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,53,700

Mumbai

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,600

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,53,400

Chennai

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,41,200

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,54,000

Bengaluru

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,700

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,53,500

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

Gold rates have been witnessing fluctuations in recent weeks, even during the peak wedding season. Global market trends, currency movements, and demand-supply factors have contributed to this volatility.

Despite traditionally high demand during this period, prices have hovered around ₹1.4 lakh for 22-carat gold and above ₹1.5 lakh for 24-carat gold, showing mild corrections.

Important Note for Buyers

The rates mentioned are based on early morning data around 8 AM and reflect the previous closing prices. Gold prices are highly dynamic and may change multiple times during the day. Buyers are advised to check live rates before making any purchase decision.

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