Oscars 2026 Winners List: Sean Penn, Amy Madigan and More

The winners of the Oscars 2026 were announced with several notable films and artists taking home top honours. The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements in acting, filmmaking, writing, and technical crafts across the global film industry.

Among the major highlights of the night, Sean Penn won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in One Battle After Another, a film that also dominated multiple categories at the ceremony.

Major Acting Honour

The Best Supporting Actress award was presented to Amy Madigan for her performance in Weapons, earning widespread praise for her powerful role.

Animated Film Winners

In the animation categories, KPop Demon Hunters won the Best Animated Feature Film award. The film was produced by Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, and Michelle Wong.

The Best Animated Short Film award went to The Girl Who Cried Pearls, created by Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski.

Technical Categories

Frankenstein performed strongly in the technical categories. Kate Hawley won the Best Costume Design award for the film, while the team of Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cleona Furey received the Best Makeup and Hairstylingaward.

‘One Battle After Another’ Shines

The film One Battle After Another emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night. Apart from Sean Penn’s acting honour, the film also secured the Best Casting award for Cassandra and the Best Adapted Screenplay award for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Writing Awards

The Best Original Screenplay award was won by Ryan Coogler for Sinners, recognized for its compelling storytelling and screenplay.

Live Action Short Film

In the Best Live Action Short Film category, two films shared the honour — The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva.

The Oscars 2026 once again celebrated cinematic excellence, highlighting remarkable performances and creative achievements across multiple genres and filmmaking disciplines.