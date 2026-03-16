Ramadan 2026: Eid-ul-Fitr Fall on March 20 or March 21 in India?

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion, Muslims across India are eagerly awaiting the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon that will determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026. The festival is expected to be celebrated either on Friday, March 20, or Saturday, March 21, depending on the moon sighting.

According to Islamic tradition, the start of the month of Shawwal — and consequently Eid-ul-Fitr — is confirmed only after the crescent moon is sighted. This year, Chand Raat, the night when the moon is traditionally searched for, is expected to fall on the evening of March 19, 2026.

If the Shawwal crescent moon is sighted on March 19, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the following day, March 20. However, if the moon is not visible that evening, Ramadan will complete 30 days, pushing the celebration of Eid to March 21.

Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the sacred month during which Muslims observe fasting (Roza) from dawn to dusk. The festival begins with special morning prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, followed by gatherings with family and friends.

Traditional dishes such as Sheer Khurma, a sweet vermicelli dessert prepared with milk, dry fruits and dates, are commonly shared as part of the celebrations. The festival also emphasizes charity, gratitude and community bonding.

Holiday Plans in Telangana

In Telangana, the state government has already planned holidays for key observances during Ramadan. Reports indicate that Juma-tul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramadan, is expected on March 13, while Shab-e-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Islam, is likely to be observed around March 17, 2026.

The official holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr will be declared once the Shawwal moon is sighted and the final date of the festival is confirmed by religious authorities.

As always, the exact date of Eid in India will depend on local moon sightings, in line with Islamic tradition followed across the country.