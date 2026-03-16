AP Turned Annapurna into Drugs Hub under Chandrababu Rule

Former MLA and YSRCP leader Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy strongly criticised the TDP-led coalition government, that Andhra Pradesh, once known as “Annapurna,” has been turned into a hub for narcotics under Chandrababu Naidu’s rule.

Speaking to the media in Proddatur, he said the incident involving Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav, who was caught consuming drugs in telnagana, has brought embarrassment to the state at the national level. He questioned why Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has remained silent despite the seriousness of the allegations.

Rachamallu stated that drugs, ganja and illicit liquor have been spreading across the state since the coalition government came to power, with cases being reported from several regions including Guntur, Mangalagiri and Visakhapatnam. He said the involvement of ruling party public representatives in such cases reflects the deteriorating situation and pointed out that even relatives of coalition leaders had earlier been linked to drug-related incidents. He also criticised reports that shots were fired at police during the raid in Telangana, calling it a serious and alarming development that suggests the possible presence of organised criminal networks.

He further said that the government ignoring the growing drug menace while focusing on political vendetta and “red book politics.” Rachamallu demanded that MP Putta Mahesh Yadav immediately resign from his post and asked Chandrababu Naidu to clarify his position on the issue and explain what message the government intends to send to society by remaining silent on such a serious matter.