Half-Day Schools in AP and Telangana Begin Today Amid Summer Heat

Students across the Telugu states have received relief as the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have decided to introduce half-day schooling starting March 16, 2026, in view of the rising summer temperatures.

According to the School Education Departments of both states, all schools will operate in a single shift from March 16 to ensure the safety and comfort of students during the peak summer months.

Andhra Pradesh School Timings

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will function from 7:45 AM to 12:30 PM beginning March 16. After the completion of classes, students will continue to receive midday meals as usual, as directed by the School Education Department.

Officials clarified that the midday meal scheme will remain uninterrupted despite the half-day schedule. The government has emphasized that students’ health and nutrition remain a priority, making it mandatory for schools to serve meals after classes.

Telangana Adopts Similar Schedule

Telangana has also announced a similar arrangement. As per orders issued by Director of School Education E. Naveen Nicholas, half-day schooling will begin from March 16 across the state.

Schools in Telangana will operate from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, after which students will be served midday meals at 12:30 PM.

The decision is aimed at protecting students from exposure to extreme heat during the afternoon hours while ensuring that academic activities continue without disruption.